Bosnia finalises €140m EU funding deal but risks losing €373m this year

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Bosnia and Herzegovina can access €140.5 million in EU grants after completing the final step needed to ratify the EU’s Instrument for Pre-Accession Assistance (IPA III) programme for 2025–2027.

The ratification was completed after the Financing Decision for the IPA III 2025–2027 Programme was published in the country’s Official Gazette, the EU Delegation to Bosnia and Herzegovina announced on Tuesday.

The funding is non-repayable and is intended to support reforms and investments across the country.

Ambassador Luigi Soreca, the Head of the EU Delegation and EU Special Representative in Bosnia and Herzegovina, said the EU and its member states were “by a considerable margin” the country’s largest provider of financial assistance, investor and trading partner.

He added that the Instrument for Pre-Accession Assistance is designed to help countries seeking EU membership meet standards in areas including democratic institutions, the rule of law, anti-corruption, the business climate and environmental protection.

Governance, justice and green priorities

Planned measures include support for “good governance”, such as strengthening policy-making processes and improving the delivery of public services, the Delegation said.

The programme also includes funding for public administration and institutions to help them manage EU funds and better use EU opportunities.

Further support is set to focus on rule of law, fundamental rights and democracy, with particular attention on judicial reforms and strengthening the fight against corruption.

The programme also includes actions linked to the green agenda and “sustainable connectivity”, including climate change mitigation, nature and biodiversity protection and waste management.

Soreca said Bosnia and Herzegovina had not yet received any money from the Reform and Growth Facility under the EU Growth Plan, and warned there was a “concrete” risk of losing an additional €373 million by the end of the year if no action was taken.