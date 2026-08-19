EU ice cream output grows steadily, with Italy seeing standout 10% surge

Credit: Unsplash

EU ice cream production rose to 3.44 billion litres in 2025, up 1.9% from 3.38 billion litres a year earlier.

Germany remained the bloc’s biggest producer, making 608 million litres in 2025, followed by Italy with 549 million litres and France with 525 million litres, Eurostat reported on Wednesday.

Spain and Belgium completed the top five, producing 457 million litres and 274 million litres respectively.

All five of the leading producers increased output compared with 2024, with production up 10% in Italy, 6% in Belgium, 4% in France, 2% in Spain and 0.2% in Germany.

France leads EU ice cream exports outside the bloc

EU countries exported 289.8 million kg of ice cream to non-EU markets in 2025 and imported 77.8 million kg, Eurostat reported.

Exports rose by 10% compared with 2024, while imports increased by 12%.

France was the largest exporter, shipping 59.1 million kg to non-EU countries in 2025 — 20% of the EU total — followed by Italy with 55.2 million kg, Belgium with 34.5 million kg, Germany with 29.9 million kg and the Netherlands with 26.5 million kg.