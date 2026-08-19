EU clears US investment firm’s French waste and water buyout

Credit: Unsplash

The European Commission has approved Morgan Stanley Infrastructure’s acquisition of five French companies including Nicollin SAS and Nicollin Eau, saying the deal does not raise competition concerns.

The transaction gives the US-based investor sole control of Nicollin SAS, Société Méditerranéenne De Nettoiement (SMN), Nicollin Holding Environnement (NHE), Nicollin Eau and MP3D Groupe, the Commission informed on Wednesday.

The companies are primarily active in waste-management and water services.

The Commission cleared the deal under the EU Merger Regulation, a framework used to assess whether large mergers could harm competition in the EU.

Review handled under simplified procedure

The Commission concluded the acquisition would not raise competition concerns because the companies involved are not active in the same markets or in markets linked through supply chains.

The notified transaction was reviewed using the Commission’s simplified merger review procedure.

Further details are published in the Commission’s public case register under case number M.12545.