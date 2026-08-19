EU naval mission shields over 2,350 vessels in 30 months

Credit: EEAS

The EU naval mission EUNAVFOR ASPIDES has supported more than 2,350 merchant vessels in the Western Indian Ocean, 30 months after it was launched.

The mission is operating under the EU’s Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP), which is the bloc’s framework for civilian and military security operations, the European External Action Service (EEAS) noted in a release on Wednesday.

ASPIDES focuses on protecting freedom of navigation and maritime security for merchant and commercial shipping in the Red Sea, the Indian Ocean and the Gulf.

It also provides “maritime situational awareness” — information about activity and potential threats at sea — and can accompany vessels and protect them against possible multi-domain attacks at sea, the team added.

Defensive mandate and vessel advice

ASPIDES has a “totally defensive mandate”, the EEAS said.

The operation provides threat assessments and advice to ships, including asking vessels to register in a voluntary registration area.