UK joins European education fair Paraguay as EU seeks closer academic ties abroad

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The European Union and several European countries, including the UK, will hold a Study in Europe Fair in Asunción on 12 September to present study and research opportunities in Europe.

The event is due to start at 10:30am at the Hotel Dazzler and is aimed at university students, professors and representatives of Paraguayan universities, the EU Delegation to Paraguay informed on Wednesday, as cited by the European External Action Service (EEAS).

Organisers said attendees will be able to get information on master’s and doctoral programmes in Europe, as well as exchanges, training and internships.

It will also cover research opportunities and academic cooperation between Paraguayan and European institutions.

European countries involved

The fair is being organised by Team Europe — a group made up of the European Union and participating member states — and will include Finland, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Austria, Hungary and Sweden.

The United Kingdom will take part for the first time at this year’s event, the EU Delegation to Paraguay said.