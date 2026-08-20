Ukraine shifts trade dependency to EU corridors, eclipsing Black Sea routes

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Nearly 90% of Ukraine’s imports moved through the EU-Ukraine “Solidarity Lanes” in July 2026, far more than the roughly 10% that travelled via the Black Sea.

The Solidarity Lanes were launched in May 2022 with Ukraine and Moldova to create alternative routes for trade by rail, road and inland waterways after Russia’s full-scale invasion and the blockage of Ukrainian seaports, the European Commission explained in a release on Wednesday.

In July 2026, the routes also carried about 95% of Ukraine’s exports of non-agricultural products, compared with around 5% shipped via the Black Sea.

Grain and other agricultural exports were more likely to travel by sea, with the Solidarity Lanes handling around 20% of Ukraine’s exports of grain, oilseeds and related products in July 2026, compared with around 80% through the Black Sea.

Exports, imports and trade value since 2022

Since May 2022, Ukraine has exported about 230 million tonnes of goods through the Solidarity Lanes, based on data from Ukrainian customs registers cited by the European Commission.

That total includes an estimated 103 million tonnes of agricultural products — including about 95 million tonnes of grain, oilseeds and related products — and around 127 million tonnes of non-agricultural goods such as ores and steel.

Since May 2022, a total of about 255 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain, oilseeds and related products were exported through the Solidarity Lanes (40%) and Black Sea ports (60%).

The routes have also been used for imports into Ukraine, with about 111 million tonnes of goods brought in via the Solidarity Lanes since May 2022, including fuel, vehicles, fertilisers and military and humanitarian assistance.

The total value of trade using the Solidarity Lanes since May 2022 is estimated at around €304 billion, including about €78 billion in Ukrainian exports and about €226 billion in imports to Ukraine.

Ukraine exported about 2.4 million tonnes of grain, oilseeds and related products via a Black Sea corridor in July 2026, after launching the route in August 2023.