Rare Andes hantavirus case raises alert in Europe after Argentine origin

Credit: ECDC

A traveller from Argentina has been confirmed with an imported Andes hantavirus infection after visiting France and later travelling to Spain.

French public health authorities reported the case on 6 August, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) announced on Thursday.

The person stayed in France from 19 July to 2 August and developed mild symptoms during that period.

The traveller sought medical care on 23 July, did not require hospital treatment, and had been symptom-free since 28 July.

Infection with Andes hantavirus was confirmed by France’s National Reference Centre on 6 August.

After leaving France, the person travelled to Spain and was there when the infection was confirmed.

Spanish public health authorities were informed and began follow-up measures.

Investigations are continuing to identify the most likely source of infection in Argentina and to trace people who may have been exposed in France or Spain during the infectious period.

What is Andes hantavirus and how does it spread?

Andes hantavirus is the only hantavirus known to have documented person-to-person transmission, although this is rare and usually follows close and prolonged contact with someone who has symptoms, ECDC said.

Available information suggests the infection was most likely acquired in Argentina before travel to Europe, according to the agency.

The natural rodent reservoir — the animal species in which the virus normally circulates — is not present in Europe, it said, adding that establishment of animal reservoirs and sustained rodent-to-human transmission in the EU/EEA are not expected.

The risk to the general population in the EU/EEA is assessed as very low, based on the information available and the public health measures being implemented.

The agency said it is continuing to monitor the event and is liaising with national public health authorities to gather further information, including on contact tracing and any potential secondary cases.