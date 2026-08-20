EU clears Spanish data centre partnership amid competition scrutiny

Credit: Unsplash

The European Commission has approved the creation of a joint venture in Spain between ACS AI Infrastructure Development, Telefónica, Banco Santander and the state-backed technology body SETT.

The deal was cleared under the EU Merger Regulation, which requires the Commission to assess whether large mergers and acquisitions could harm competition in the single market, the Commission informed on Thursday.

The transaction relates primarily to third-party data centre colocation services in Spain — a business in which companies rent space, power and cooling for their servers inside specialist facilities.

The Commission concluded the joint venture would not raise competition concerns, citing the companies’ limited market positions arising from the transaction.

Simplified review

The case was examined under the Commission’s simplified merger review procedure.

Further details are available via the Commission’s public competition case register under case number M.12498.