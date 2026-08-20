EU condemns US sanctions on ICC leadership, warns of justice system threat

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The European Union has criticised a United States decision to impose sanctions on the President of the International Criminal Court and a senior trial lawyer, according to a statement by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

The US measures target ICC President Judge Tomoko Akane and Senior Trial Lawyer Abdoulaye Seye.

The EU said in a statement by Kallas on Wednesday that it “deeply regrets” the sanctions and repeated its support for the court.

The International Criminal Court, based in The Hague, is a permanent court that prosecutes individuals for some of the world’s most serious crimes, including genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes, under the Rome Statute — the treaty that created the ICC.

EU says sanctions ‘undermine’ the court’s work

Sanctions against the court, its officials and personnel undermine its work, the EU declared.

The court’s independence, impartiality and ability to carry out its mandate must be free from pressure, intimidation or interference, it added.

The EU said it would continue to provide “full support” to help protect the ICC and its staff against external pressures or threats.

It also reiterated its commitment to the Rome Statute and to safeguarding the independence and integrity of the court, the statement said.