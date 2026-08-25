NATO chair links Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific security in New Zealand talks

Credit: NATO

The Chair of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, visited New Zealand on 23–25 August, meeting senior political and military leaders in Wellington and delivering a lecture at Victoria University of Wellington.

He met Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Taha Macpherson, Deputy Chief Executive — Policy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, with talks covering freedom of navigation and keeping sea lines of communication open, secure and resilient, NATO informed on Tuesday.

Admiral Cavo Dragone also held discussions with Defence Minister and Minister for Veterans Paul Goldsmith, where he said NATO Allies and New Zealand faced shared challenges including cyber incursions and emerging and disruptive technologies.

He met Air Marshal Tony Davies, the Chief of Defence Force, and Dr Brook Barrington, the Secretary of Defence, during the Wellington visit.

Lecture and commemorations in Wellington

Admiral Cavo Dragone delivered a lecture at the Centre for Strategic Studies at Victoria University of Wellington, where he said: “Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific security are one conversation held in two time zones,” NATO said.

He also took part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Hall of Memories in Pukeahu National War Memorial Park.

NATO said the chair praised New Zealand’s contributions to NATO missions and operations and its support to Ukraine, adding that building closer interoperability — the ability for different forces to work together effectively — and developing capabilities remained central to NATO–New Zealand military cooperation.