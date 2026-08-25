EU aims to double electricity’s share of energy use by 2040

Credit: Unsplash

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the ONS Energy Conference in Norway that Europe must cut its reliance on fossil fuels to reduce vulnerability to energy shocks.

In a video message, von der Leyen said the world had faced two major energy crises in the past five years, and said Europe had responded by working together to diversify energy supplies, with Norway “at the heart” of that effort, the Commission reported on Monday.

She also stated the EU had worked with industry to keep homes heated and hospitals running in Ukraine, and referred to coordinated action after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz that she said helped stabilise markets and reassure citizens and businesses.

Von der Leyen said more than 70% of the EU’s electricity came from “clean sources” last year, and that wind and solar generated more electricity than fossil fuels combined for the first time.

However, she noted that electricity currently accounts for less than a quarter of the EU’s final energy consumption — a measure that covers energy used by consumers and industry after conversion and delivery — and called for more transport, heating and industry to run on electricity.

Plans for grids, electrification and CO₂ storage

Von der Leyen said the Commission has proposed a “Grids Package” to adapt Europe’s energy infrastructure for higher electricity use, and last month set out an Electrification Action Plan.

She added the plan includes a target for electricity to account for 46% of the EU’s total energy consumption by 2040.

Von der Leyen also highlighted cooperation with Norway on carbon capture and storage — technology that captures CO₂ emissions and stores them underground — saying CO₂ from industries across Europe is being stored beneath the seabed a few hundred kilometres from the conference location.

With EU support, she said the project is expanding to store more than five million tonnes of CO₂ per year.