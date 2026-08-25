EU warns Israel’s E1 settlement plan risks killing two-state solution

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The EU has called on Israel to withdraw a tender for more than 1,200 housing units linked to the E1 settlement project in the West Bank, saying the plan would damage the prospects of a two-state solution.

The Israeli Government’s publication of the tender was described as harming the prospect of two states — Israel and Palestine, according to a statement from the European External Action Service (EEAS).

The E1 area is a part of the West Bank located between East Jerusalem and the settlement of Ma’ale Adumim.

Implementation of the E1 plan would divide the West Bank in two and isolate East Jerusalem, the EU’s diplomatic service said.

The statement also referred to “record levels of settler violence” in the West Bank, and noted recent charges brought by Israeli prosecutors against some alleged perpetrators.

EU repeats legal position on settlements

Israel’s settlements in the West Bank, including in the E1 area, are illegal under international law, the EU said.

It urged Israel to halt E1 plans and all other settlement expansion projects, and to ensure accountability for settler violence.

The EU also reiterated its support for a peace based on UN Security Council resolutions and a two-state solution, in which Israel and Palestine would live side by side “within secure and recognised borders.”