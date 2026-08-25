EU steps in with €175,000 aid for Sierra Leone flood crisis

Credit: IFRC/EEAS

The European Union has announced €175,000 in humanitarian funding to support people affected by severe flooding in Sierra Leone.

The money will be channelled through the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies’ Disaster Response Emergency Fund, known as DREF — a pool used to provide rapid financing when a national Red Cross or Red Crescent society responds to an emergency, the EU Delegation to Sierra Leone announced on Tuesday, cited by the European External Action Service (EEAS).

Support will go to the Sierra Leone Red Cross Society to deliver emergency assistance to 5,100 people in 27 flood-affected communities. Planned help includes multipurpose cash transfers, emergency shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene services, livelihood recovery and health support.

Protection assistance will also be provided to vulnerable groups including women, children, older people and people with disabilities.

Damage reported in Freetown and surrounding areas

The floods were triggered by continuous heavy rainfall earlier in August 2026 and affected Freetown and the Western Area Urban District, the EU Delegation said.

It added that the flooding caused loss of life, displacement, and damage to homes and critical infrastructure.

More than 700 homes were damaged or destroyed, and access to basic services was disrupted while water sources were contaminated, the EU Delegation said.

It described the event as Freetown’s worst flood emergency since 2022 and said the rainy season was continuing, with risks including flash flooding, erosion and landslides.