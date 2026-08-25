Ukraine's deadliest month since 2022 heightens global security tension

Credit: Unspalsh

The EU told the UN Security Council that civilian casualties in Ukraine rose sharply in July 2026, with the month recording the highest number of civilians killed and injured since March 2022.

The statement was delivered in New York on 24 August by Ambassador Hedda Samson, Chargée d’Affaires a.i. at the EU Delegation to the UN, on behalf of the European Union and its member states, the European External Action Service (EEAS) informed on Tuesday.

Ukraine marked Independence Day on 24 August, commemorating its 1991 declaration of independence from the former Soviet Union, a move backed by 92% of voters in a referendum and supported by all 27 administrative regions of the country, the EU said.

Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity were subsequently recognised by the international community, including Russia, it added.

Children remained particularly exposed, with mounting casualties as attacks on homes, schools, hospitals and other essential infrastructure continued, the EU said.

Attacks hitting humanitarian workers, relief operations and civilian infrastructure have also intensified.

Spillover into EU and global markets

The EU cited a series of incidents it said showed wider security implications, including a drone intercepted over Latvia on 14 August and a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile that violated Polish airspace and crashed in eastern Poland on 30 July.

Similar incidents were also reported in Romania and Estonia in recent months.

Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s Black Sea ports and commercial shipping have intensified, including drone and missile strikes against oil tankers, alongside systematic attacks on logistics sites, warehouses and grain terminals, the EU said.

Wheat futures were up by more than 26% compared with last year, it added.

The EU pointed out it had adopted 21 packages of sanctions on Russia, with nearly 3,000 individuals and entities subject to measures including travel bans, asset freezes and economic sanctions.

It also called on countries to cease any assistance to Russia’s war effort, including the provision of dual-use goods — items that can be used for both civilian and military purposes.

The EU condemned military co-operation between North Korea and Russia, including arms transfers and the deployment of North Korean troops, calling it a breach of international law and a violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions.

It also criticised what it described as Russia’s recruitment of third-country citizens to fight in Ukraine and work in its military industry.

The statement said Ukraine had an inherent right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter, and called for a full, unconditional and immediate ceasefire and a resumption of talks based on international law.