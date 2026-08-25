Uzbekistan launches landmark EU-backed media study to track trends and gaps

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A nationwide study of how people in Uzbekistan get their news and information is being launched by the Mass Media Foundation with the EU Delegation to Uzbekistan and a state media content centre under the presidential administration.

The project — titled the “National Study of Media Consumption in Uzbekistan” — will examine which sources people use, how much they trust different channels, and how respondents rate the quality of national media content, the EU Delegation to Uzbekistan announced on Tuesday, cited by the European External Action Service.

Researchers will collect data through face-to-face interviews across all regions of the country, including rural areas, using a random sample.

The study will look at media use by source — including television, radio, print and digital media — as well as by factors such as gender and age.

Fieldwork will be carried out by the Republican Center for the Study of Public Opinion “Ijtimoiy Fikr.”

Results due by the end of 2026

The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2026 and will run in two stages.

The first stage will cover the research and the preparation and presentation of findings to the public, the EU Delegation to Uzbekistan said.

A second stage will involve training seminars and awareness campaigns around Uzbekistan for journalists, young people and press services at government agencies, drawing on the research results.