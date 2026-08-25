EU condemns deadly attack on UN peacekeepers in South Sudan

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The EU Delegation to South Sudan and the embassies of Germany, France and the Netherlands have condemned a deadly attack on a United Nations peacekeeping patrol in Jonglei state.

The attack targeted a patrol from the United Nations Mission in South Sudan, known as UNMISS, according to a joint statement from the EU Delegation and the three European embassies, cited on Tuesday by the European External Action Service (EEAS).

Two peacekeepers were killed, the EU said, adding that it offered condolences to the families of those who died.

Those behind the attack should be investigated and held accountable, it stated, calling for a “full and transparent” inquiry.

It added that attacks on peacekeepers are unacceptable and may constitute war crimes under international law.

Rising toll on aid workers

Persistent violence in South Sudan — particularly in Jonglei — is also affecting civilians and humanitarian workers, the statement said.

Since January, 36 humanitarian staff and contractors have been killed in the line of duty in South Sudan, already surpassing the 31 killed throughout 2025, according to the EU Delegation and the embassies.

Leaders in South Sudan were urged to engage in “genuine dialogue” to support the peace process and prevent further violence.