EU urges nuclear ban treaty ratifications as financial pressure mounts on inspections

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The European Union has urged countries that have not yet signed or ratified the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) to do so “without any preconditions or further delay”, as diplomats met in Vienna for the 67th session of Working Group B of the treaty’s Preparatory Commission.

The CTBT is a global agreement banning nuclear test explosions, but it has not entered into force because several states required for it to take effect have not ratified it, the EU noted in its statement published on Tuesday by the European External Action Service (EEAS).

All states should continue to observe a moratorium on nuclear test explosions or any other nuclear explosions, and avoid actions that would run counter to the treaty’s purpose, the EU added.

Tonga has ratified the CTBT, completing ratification across the Pacific region.

The EU also condemned North Korea’s “unlawful and destabilising” nuclear actions, including tests carried out in past years, and urged the country to comply with its international obligations.

Monitoring network and funding concerns

The statement backed the CTBT’s verification regime, which uses a global monitoring network and analysis to detect possible nuclear tests, and said it provides independent and reliable data.

The EU called for continued work to complete and maintain the International Monitoring System — a worldwide network of stations designed to detect nuclear explosions — including building, certifying, operating and repairing stations.

Keeping data availability high remains crucial even under a “zero nominal growth” budget, which the EU said it was concerned about.

Countries that are behind on payments should settle outstanding contributions and arrears “without further delay”, because assessed contributions are needed to support the treaty’s verification work and the financial health of the organisation.

Looking ahead, the EU said it supported a 2027 budget update presented in July and was open to discussions on priorities for the next two years, including efficiency measures while keeping the monitoring system as a priority.

The EU stated that it and its member states were among the largest contributors to funding for on-site inspection technologies, and it welcomed Namibia hosting an Integrated Field Exercise later this year.

The EU statement was delivered on behalf of the bloc, with Albania, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Moldova, Serbia, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Kingdom aligning themselves with it.