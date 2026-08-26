EU clears Blackstone-backed takeover of Danish renewable energy firm

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The European Commission has approved Norlys, EWE Holding ApS and Blackstone’s acquisition of joint control of Danish renewable energy company Eurowind Energy A/S under the EU Merger Regulation.

Norlys a.m.b.a. and EWE Holding ApS (EWH) are based in Denmark, while Blackstone Inc. is based in the United States, the Commission reported on Wednesday.

The deal involves Eurowind Energy’s activities in developing, building and operating wind and solar farms in Europe, as well as wholesale electricity and services used to keep the power grid stable.

The Commission said it had concluded the transaction would not raise competition concerns because the companies would have limited market positions following the deal.

Reviewed under simplified procedure

The Commission examined the transaction under its simplified merger review procedure.

Further details are listed in the Commission’s public case register under case number M.12473, according to the Commission.