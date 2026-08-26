EU greenlights US bedding merger, citing limited competition concerns

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The European Commission has cleared Somnigroup International Inc’s acquisition of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated after reviewing the deal under the EU Merger Regulation.

Both companies are based in the United States, the Commission noted in a release on Wednesday.

It said the transaction mainly involves the design, manufacture and distribution of bedding products, as well as furniture, flooring and textile products.

The Commission concluded the acquisition would not raise competition concerns because the companies have limited individual and combined market positions.

Where to find the case details

The case was assessed using the EU’s simplified merger review procedure, which is used for deals considered unlikely to raise issues.

More information is available in the Commission’s public case register under case number M.12501, the organisation said. The Commission also pointed to its competition website for further details.