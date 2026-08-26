EU okays €20m aid for Italian farmers and fishers amid Middle East crisis

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The European Commission has approved a €20 million aid scheme for agricultural and fishing businesses in Italy’s Friuli Venezia Giulia region to help cover higher fuel and fertiliser costs linked to the Middle East crisis.

The scheme will run until 31 December 2026 and will support companies in primary agriculture as well as fisheries and aquaculture, the Commission announced on Wednesday.

Support will be provided through direct grants and subsidised loans.

Payments will be capped at €50,000 per beneficiary, with amounts calculated using the size of land used for agricultural production and estimates of fuel consumption for fishing and aquaculture activity.

The aid will be paid by the autonomous region of Friuli Venezia Giulia.

How the EU approved the scheme

The Commission said it assessed the plan under EU State aid rules, which set conditions for when governments can financially support businesses without distorting competition.

It approved the measure under a temporary framework adopted on 29 April 2026 for support linked to the Middle East crisis, known as the Middle East Crisis Temporary State Aid Framework.

Further details about the framework and the decision are available on the Commission’s competition policy website.