Belarus labels EU-backed education channels ‘extremist’ in bid to control narrative

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Belarus has designated several EU-linked websites and education programmes as “extremist information sources”, including EUvsDisinfo, the EU-supported SALT and “Education for Belarusians” initiatives, and Lithuania’s Central Project Management Agency.

The move targets websites and social media linked to the projects, the European Commission emphasised in a statement on Wednesday.

EUvsDisinfo is an EU-backed initiative that tracks and explains disinformation and information manipulation, while the SALT and “Education for Belarusians” programmes have supported Belarusian students and researchers to study and work in Europe.

The EU said the decision would restrict access to independent information and educational opportunities for people in Belarus.

EU calls for reversal

The EU called on Belarus to reverse the designation “without delay” and to end what it described as ongoing repression of the Belarusian people.

It said it would continue supporting Belarusians’ access to “unbiased information” and opportunities to study, learn and work in conditions of academic freedom.