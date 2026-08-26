EU Council leader frames Ukraine's membership bid as battle for long-term security

Credit: EEAS

European Council President António Costa told Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv that the European Union “can” be counted on as Ukraine marked the 35th anniversary of its Independence Day.

Costa said he had accepted the Order of Europe on behalf of the European Council and EU leaders, and recalled that the European Council met on 24 February 2022 — the first day of Russia’s full-scale invasion — when EU leaders approved what he described as “unconditional and unwavering” support for Ukraine, the EU Delegation to Ukraine reported, cited by the European External Action Service on Tuesday.

He declared that the EU has provided political, financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support since then, and would continue to provide “as much support as necessary, for as long as necessary” during the war, in future peace negotiations and in reconstruction.

EU membership and security guarantees

Ukraine’s future in the EU was described as “the best guarantee of security and long-term democratic stability” for Ukraine and Europe, and Costa said accession is a demanding process, according to the EU Delegation to Ukraine.

He also referred to a “Coalition of the Willing”, saying it would provide Ukraine with “strong security guarantees once this terrible war is over.”

Costa said the terms of any peace must be defined by Ukraine “and only Ukraine”, and that it must affirm Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In his speech at a ceremony in Kyiv, he said “international law must prevail” and that EU sanctions were having an impact, adding that the EU would “intensify the pressure until Russia ends the killing and demonstrates a genuine commitment to peace.”