AI makes its way into the office but is yet to transform productivity

Credit: Belga

Artificial intelligence is now used by more than half of employees in Eurozone companies, but its effect on productivity remains uneven and significant barriers still limit wider adoption.

That's according to a European Central Bank blog post published on Wednesday.

The share of workers using AI rose from 26% in 2024 to 52% in 2026, ECB economists said in the note.

Their findings are based on a monthly survey conducted by the central bank among about 20,000 people in 11 countries.

The study found that AI users save a median of three working hours a week, equivalent to nearly 8% of their working time.

According to the authors, these gains may already be at least partly visible in aggregate productivity figures, which have been improving in the Eurozone for several quarters.

However, the benefits are unevenly distributed.

The biggest gains are seen in computer programming, data analysis and the automation of repetitive tasks.

More modest benefits were reported for more common uses such as information searches and drafting text.

Despite its rapid spread, AI is not universally accepted. Around one-third of non-users said it was of no interest for their work tasks, while more than 40% said they did not want to use it.

Concerns about the reliability of AI tools and a lack of employer support were also cited among the main obstacles.

“Barriers persist on both the workers’ side and the companies’ side,” the economists said.

They said employers and public authorities should strengthen training and improve access to AI tools in order to fully realise their productivity potential.