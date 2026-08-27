EU says Meta should step up teen protection following historic US fine

Credit: AFP via Belga

The European Union said on Thursday that Meta must also protect children in Europe after the company agreed to curb the impact of Instagram and Facebook on teenagers in the United States.

A European Commission spokesperson said Brussels expects proper screen-time management tools and effective parental controls on the platforms.

"It is now up to the company to make these commitments within the European Union to protect our children here as well," Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier told reporters.

Meta agreed on Wednesday to pay up to $17 billion (about €14,5 billion) and to restrict Instagram and Facebook for teenagers in about 50 US states and territories under a deal with state attorneys general.

In the EU, the US technology group is facing similar scrutiny from the European Commission.

On 10 July, the Commission ordered Meta to change Facebook and Instagram interfaces it considers far too "addictive", warning the company it could face a very heavy fine.

The EU executive says Meta failed to properly assess and limit the risk that users of both platforms could develop addictions, especially minors and vulnerable adults, because of features designed to keep their attention for as long as possible.

"The ball is in Meta’s court," Regnier said, adding that the company "knows what we expect from them".

He said the Commission had been in contact with Meta since the US agreement was announced and described the talks as an ongoing dialogue aimed at securing protection for children in the EU that is at least as strong.

The Commission is not satisfied with the parental controls built into Facebook and Instagram, which it believes are too complicated to use, nor with the settings intended to limit teenagers’ screen time.

Meta had challenged the Commission’s preliminary findings while saying it would work with Brussels to provide “a safe and positive online environment”.

The preliminary order was issued as part of an investigation launched in May 2024 into whether Meta is doing enough to protect minors online.

The case is being pursued under the EU’s Digital Services Act, the same law the Commission used earlier this year to make a similar demand of TikTok.

In Belgium, Digital Minister Vanessa Matz has already submitted a proposal to the government aimed at tightening rules on minors’ access to social media, including a privacy-friendly age verification system.

"It is time to move from observation to action," she said. "My preference remains for a strong European response. But if Europe is slow, Belgium is ready to move ahead."

She added that once Meta agrees to pay $17 billion (about €14,5 billion) and limit teenagers’ use of its platforms, “it becomes frankly difficult to keep denying the responsibility of major platforms for the mental and physical health of young people”.

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