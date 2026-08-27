Streaming surged to Europe's top pick as music and news lag far behind

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Nearly one in three internet users in the EU paid for a film, series or sports streaming subscription in 2025.

A total of 32.7% of EU internet users had a paid subscription to a film, series, or sports streaming service in the previous three months, the highest share among four types of online subscriptions covered by the data, Eurostat reported on Thursday.

Music streaming was the next most common paid subscription, with 23.0% of internet users paying for a service.

Far smaller shares paid for other online content, with 7.2% subscribing to online news sites, newspapers or magazines, and 6.1% paying for a gaming streaming service.

Ireland and Denmark top the list

Ireland and Denmark recorded the largest shares of internet users with paid subscriptions to films, series or sports streaming, at 63.9% and 61.1% respectively, Eurostat reported.

They were followed by the Netherlands, where 59.2% of internet users paid for this type of subscription.

Bulgaria had the smallest share, with 9.3% of internet users paying for films, series or sports streaming, while Slovenia (13.7%), Latvia (16.7%) and Lithuania (17.4%) were also among the lowest.