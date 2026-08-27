EU launches review of airport noise rules, calling for public input by Nov 2026

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The European Commission has opened a public consultation on how EU rules governing noise-related operating restrictions at major airports are working.

The consultation will feed into an upcoming evaluation of the Balanced Approach Regulation, which sets out the process EU countries must follow when considering restrictions linked to aircraft noise, the Commission said in a release on Thursday.

Under the regulation, member states planning to address noise concerns must consider a range of measures before imposing air traffic restrictions, and must consult relevant stakeholders during decision-making.

Airport “operating restrictions” can include limits such as night-flight curfews or caps on certain types of aircraft, under the EU framework set out in the regulation.

How to take part

Responses can be submitted through the Commission’s “Have your Say” portal, which is available in all official EU languages.

The deadline to contribute is 19 November 2026.