EU, Western missions back AU-led talks as tensions rise in Ethiopia's Tigray

Credit: Unsplash

Diplomatic missions from the European Union, its member states, Canada, Norway and the United Kingdom have issued a joint statement supporting African Union mediation efforts in Northern Ethiopia.

The statement was issued in Addis Ababa by the EU Delegations to Ethiopia and to the African Union alongside EU member state missions — including France, Germany, Italy and Spain — and the embassies of Canada, Norway and the UK, the European External Action Service (EEAS) informed on Wednesday.

They said they were following developments in Northern Ethiopia “with great concern.”

All parties were urged to engage “constructively and in good faith” in implementing the Permanent Cessation of Hostilities Agreement — a deal intended to end fighting.

Support for AU envoy’s consultations

The group welcomed renewed consultations led by the AU High Representative for the Horn of Africa, former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, including his recent visit to Ethiopia and meetings in Addis Ababa and Mekelle.

A renewed military confrontation in the Tigray region would be “devastating” for people in Northern Ethiopia, with the area already severely affected by drought and facing high humanitarian needs, the statement said.