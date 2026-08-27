Ecuadorian students secure EU scholarships amid growing interest in Erasmus Mundus

Credit: EEAS

Twenty-three Ecuadorian students have been awarded scholarships to study for joint master’s degrees in Europe in 2026 under the European Union’s Erasmus Mundus programme.

More than 500 Ecuadorians have taken part in Erasmus Mundus Joint Master’s Programmes since 2004, the EU Delegation in Ecuador said in a release on Thursday, cited by the European External Action Service (EEAS).

Ecuador is the third South American country by number of participants, after Brazil and Colombia.

The new scholarship holders were introduced at a Pre-departure Day in Quito organised by the EU Delegation in Ecuador, which brought together selected students, EU representatives and the local Erasmus Mundus alumni community.

The event was attended by Martin Wiese, Head of European Union Cooperation (a.i.), Galo Nina, an EU Cooperation Officer in Ecuador, and Lorena Viteri, the Erasmus Mundus Association’s representative in Ecuador and a former scholarship holder.

Wiese told attendees that education was “one of the most powerful tools for human development, mutual understanding and cooperation between our peoples.”

What the scholarship covers and how the courses work

Erasmus Mundus Joint Master’s Programmes are postgraduate degrees run by partnerships of universities in different countries, with students studying at more than one institution during the course, the EU Delegation said.

Depending on the programme, students can study in between two and four European countries as part of their master’s degree.

The 23 students admitted for 2026 were selected through a “highly competitive and rigorous” process.

The Erasmus Mundus Association in Ecuador links current and former scholarship holders who offer guidance to new students before and during their studies.

Information about the programme is also promoted in Ecuador each year during Erasmus Days in October, including to young people in different provinces.