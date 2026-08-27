Ursula von der Leyen to visit Greenland on 6-7 September

Credit: European Commission

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will travel to Greenland on 6 and 7 September to reaffirm the European Union’s support for the Arctic region, her spokesperson said on Thursday.

During the visit, von der Leyen is due to meet the territory's Prime Minister, Jens Frederik Nielsen, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Faroe Islands Prime Minister Beinir Johannesen.

She is also expected to sign a joint EU-Greenland declaration.

The trip is intended to highlight the EU’s commitment to the Arctic, as well as to security and co-operation in the region, which the bloc regards as a major priority, the spokesperson said.

Von der Leyen had originally planned to visit Greenland in the spring, but the trip was postponed after Frederiksen called an early parliamentary election in Denmark.

Greenland was thrust into a diplomatic row earlier this year after US President Donald Trump threatened to annex the island, an autonomous territory of Denmark, which is an EU Member State.

At the time, von der Leyen pledged a substantial increase in EU investment in Greenland.

Separately, the European Commission has proposed doubling financial aid to the island in the next long-term EU budget from 2028, taking the total to more than €500 million.