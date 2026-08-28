Scheduled air travel rebounds as EU logs 6.9 million flights in 2025

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Commercial flights across the European Union rose to 6.9 million in 2025, up 3.8% from 6.7 million a year earlier.

The total has increased each year since 2021 and returned to a level similar to the 7.0 million flights recorded in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic, Eurostat reported on Friday.

Non-scheduled commercial flights — such as charter and other special services — made up 8.5% of all commercial flights in 2025.

The highest numbers of non-scheduled flights were recorded in summer, with June logging 648,707 total flights, July 690,855 and August 693,046.

Busiest airports for flights

Amsterdam Schiphol was the EU airport with the most commercial flights in 2025, with 488,000, Eurostat said.

Paris Charles de Gaulle followed with 476,000 flights, while Frankfurt/Main recorded 457,000.

Among the 10 airports with the highest number of commercial flights, the largest shares of non-scheduled flights were recorded at Athina/Eleftherios Venizelos in Greece (5.2%), Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas in Spain (4.8%) and København/Kastrup in Denmark (4.1%).