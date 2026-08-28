EU agri-food trade surplus hits €23.9b despite export struggles in 2026

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The EU’s agri-food trade surplus rose to €23.9 billion in the first half of 2026, up €1.4 billion on the same period a year earlier, according to the latest monthly EU agri-food trade report.

Exports from January to June totalled €117.2 billion, down 2% compared with 2025, with the decline mainly linked to lower export values for cocoa products, pigmeat and olive oil, the European Commission announced on Friday.

Exports to Egypt increased by €278 million, or 28%, driven mainly by wheat, while exports to Ukraine rose by €247 million (+12%) and exports to India increased by €174 million (+26%).

Trade with Gulf countries was affected by disruption to maritime routes through the Strait of Hormuz, with exports to the United Arab Emirates falling by €395 million, or 25%.

Among product categories, exports of spirits and liqueurs rose by €405 million (+10%), while exports of coffee, tea, cocoa and spices fell by €1.1 billion (-16%).

Imports fall overall despite rises from Brazil

Imports totalled €93.4 billion in the first six months of 2026, down €3.6 billion, or 4%, year-on-year, the Commission said.

Imports from Brazil increased by €425 million (+5%), mainly due to higher soya bean imports, while imports from Argentina and Guatemala also rose.

By product group, imports of coffee, tea, cocoa and spices fell by €3.6 billion (-17%), while cereal imports dropped by €715 million (-15%).

Imports of fruit and nuts increased by €503 million (+3%), while sunflower seed imports doubled after two poor EU crop years.