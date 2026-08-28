EU firefighting mission extended as Serbia battles devastating wildfires

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EU firefighting assistance to Serbia has been extended until 5 September as wildfires continue to burn in the Deliblato Sands Special Nature Reserve and other areas.

Four helicopters from the EU’s rescEU strategic reserve — based in Czechia, Romania and Slovakia — will remain deployed, alongside a Romanian ground firefighting team, the European Commission informed on Friday.

About 13,920 hectares have burned so far, according to Copernicus satellite data dated 26 August.

Serbia requested help through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism on 21 August, and helicopters were operating within 24 hours, the Commission said. Copernicus — the EU’s Earth observation programme — activated its Emergency Management Service on 8 August to provide satellite mapping and analysis of affected areas.

Coordination on the ground

Coordination with Serbian authorities is being managed via the EU’s Emergency Response Coordination Centre, with a liaison officer deployed to support operational coordination between national authorities and European teams, according to the Commission.

“These wildfires are putting enormous pressure on Serbia's firefighters and communities,” Crisis Management Commissioner Hadja Lahbib said, adding that European teams and aircraft were continuing to work alongside Serbian responders.