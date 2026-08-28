EU clears major fuel sector acquisition amid concerns over market dominance

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The European Commission has approved the acquisition of joint control of Poland’s Anwim S.A. by Energy Equation Partners (EEP), Ara Partners and Stonepeak.

The deal was cleared under the EU Merger Regulation, which requires the Commission to assess whether certain mergers could reduce competition in the EU, the Commission said in a release on Friday.

EEP is based in Jersey, while Ara Partners Group and Stonepeak Partners are based in the United States.

The transaction relates mainly to the supply of motor fuels, with a focus on business-to-business fleet cards — payment cards used by companies to buy fuel for their vehicles — in various EU member states.

Simplified review

The Commission said it concluded the transaction would not raise competition concerns because the companies would have a limited combined market position after the deal.

The case was assessed under the simplified merger review procedure, which is used for transactions that are less likely to raise competition issues.

More information is available in the Commission’s public case register under case number M.12515.