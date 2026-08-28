Observers question Kazakhstan’s election integrity, flagging limited political choice

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Kazakhstan’s early parliamentary elections on 23 August were technically well prepared but took place in an environment lacking political pluralism, international observers including the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe said in a preliminary statement.

Political choice was reduced by the lack of distinct alternatives, with all contesting parties supporting the incumbent president’s policies, the observers said.

The campaign was described as orderly, with parties given equal campaign conditions, although the new party Adilet had an undue advantage.

Election-related laws and regulations were substantially revised close to the vote with limited public consultation, and included provisions that did not align with international standards for democratic elections, according to the statement.

Women remained significantly underrepresented, it said.

Voters had access to a number of media outlets, but media pluralism remained limited amid concerns about restrictions and pressure on journalists, the observer mission said.

Media monitored by the observers provided little editorial and analytical coverage of the election, it added.

Turnout and vote count concerns

Observers received what they described as credible reports of misuse of public resources, including the involvement of public sector employees, giving Adilet an undue advantage and blurring the line between state and party, the statement said.

Election day was generally calm and orderly, but the observers reported marked differences between voter activity they saw and official turnout data, as well as significant procedural violations during the vote count.

Those issues raised questions about the integrity of turnout reporting and the counting process.

The observers also said eliminating the right to stand independently — and requiring candidates for the new 145-member Kurultai, Kazakhstan’s parliament, to be nominated by political parties from among their members — limited electoral competitiveness.

Women accounted for 172 of the 545 candidates, or 31.5 per cent, while their participation in the campaign was limited and uneven across regions.