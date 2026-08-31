EU beer production dips in 2025 despite growth from pandemic lows

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EU countries produced 34.4 billion litres of beer in 2025, down 0.7% on 2024 but 2.2% higher than in 2020.

Most of the beer made in the EU last year contained more than 0.5% alcohol, totalling 32.3 billion litres, while low-alcohol and non-alcoholic beer accounted for 2.1 billion litres, Eurostat reported on Monday.

Germany led production, Spain and Poland followed

Germany was the bloc’s biggest producer, brewing 7.4 billion litres — 21.6% of the EU’s total sold production — the figures show.

Spain ranked second with 5.3 billion litres (15.5%), followed by Poland with 3.5 billion litres (10.2%).

The Netherlands and France completed the top five producers in 2025, making 2.4 billion litres (6.9%) and 2.1 billion litres (6.0%) respectively.