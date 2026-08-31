Monday, 31 August 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

EU beer production dips in 2025 despite growth from pandemic lows

Monday, 31 August 2026
By The Brussels Times Newsroom
EU beer production dips in 2025 despite growth from pandemic lows
Credit: Unsplash

EU countries produced 34.4 billion litres of beer in 2025, down 0.7% on 2024 but 2.2% higher than in 2020.

Most of the beer made in the EU last year contained more than 0.5% alcohol, totalling 32.3 billion litres, while low-alcohol and non-alcoholic beer accounted for 2.1 billion litres, Eurostat reported on Monday.

Germany led production, Spain and Poland followed

Germany was the bloc’s biggest producer, brewing 7.4 billion litres — 21.6% of the EU’s total sold production — the figures show.

Spain ranked second with 5.3 billion litres (15.5%), followed by Poland with 3.5 billion litres (10.2%).

The Netherlands and France completed the top five producers in 2025, making 2.4 billion litres (6.9%) and 2.1 billion litres (6.0%) respectively.

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