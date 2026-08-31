NATO faces shift as US pushes for ‘fairer’ security burden sharing

Credit: NATO

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte hosted the US Under Secretary of War for Policy, Elbridge A Colby, at NATO Headquarters on Thursday.

Colby met the North Atlantic Council — NATO’s main political decision-making body — to discuss how the alliance is strengthening deterrence and defence, and to brief allies on an ongoing US review of its military force posture in Europe, the alliance announced on Friday.

Rutte said Colby coined the phrase “NATO 3.0” earlier this year, which he described as calling for “a stronger Europe in a stronger NATO”, with the US and its allies more fairly sharing responsibility for shared security.

Defence spending and cooperation

European NATO allies and Canada increased defence spending by $139 billion in 2025, NATO said, citing progress discussed at the recent NATO Summit in Ankara.

Allies welcomed engagement on the US force posture review and stressed the value of continued co-operation.