Non-EU states join EU's Ukraine sanctions, expanding pressure on territorial breaches

Credit: Openverse

Several non-EU countries have said they will align their national policies with the European Union’s latest restrictive measures linked to actions undermining or threatening Ukraine’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence.

The EU Council adopted Decision (CFSP) 2026/1939 on 7 August 2026, noted a statement issued on Monday on behalf of the EU by High Representative Kaja Kallas.

The decision adds five individuals to the list of people and organisations subject to measures set out under the EU’s Ukraine-related sanctions framework.

Countries say they will mirror EU sanctions measures

Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway and Ukraine said they align themselves with the Council decision, according to the statement.

They said they will ensure their national policies conform to the decision.

The EU “takes note of this commitment and welcomes it”, the statement said.