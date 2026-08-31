EU presses Iran on nuclear tensions as Strait of Hormuz risks grow

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The European Union said it wants continued diplomatic efforts with Iran, alongside sanctions and possible further measures, as G20 finance officials meet in Asheville in the United States on 31 August and 1 September.

The EU has urged Iran to curb its nuclear programme and ballistic missile programme, refrain from destabilising activities in the region and in Europe, and stop military support for Russia’s war against Ukraine, the bloc said in a statement released by the European Commission on Monday.

It also called on Iran to cease violence and repression against its own people.

The statement said diplomacy was needed to reach a peace settlement, restore regional stability and ensure full freedom of navigation and safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow sea passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman that is a major route for global oil shipments.

Sanctions and coordination with partners

The EU declared that it has adopted “extensive sanctions” intended to stop Iran from using the global economy and financial system to sustain actions that it said undermine international security.

It said it remained ready to take further measures where necessary to safeguard its security and interests, including freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

The bloc welcomed efforts to push Iran to end what it called destabilising activities and to engage in peace negotiations “with good faith”, including through “additional economic pressure” such as the US-led Operation Economic Outcast.

The EU said it would continue working closely with the United States and other G7 and international partners to maintain pressure on Iran and contribute to de-escalation and regional stability.