Sweden secures final €332.8m EU funds, completing ambitious recovery programme

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The European Commission has approved Sweden’s third and final request for €332.8 million from the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility, the main funding programme under NextGenerationEU.

Sweden submitted the request on 2 July 2026, and the payment would bring the total disbursed to €3.45 billion once it is formally completed, the Commission announced on Monday.

The funds are part of the Recovery and Resilience Facility — an EU scheme set up to finance reforms and investments across member states.

The Commission said Sweden has now met all reforms and investments linked to its national plan, making it the second EU country to reach 100% of its allocated targets and funding.

It added that Sweden has completed the final six targets set out in the Council implementing decision governing the plan.

Clean industry, building renovations and extra university places

Measures covered by the final payment include support for the “Industry Leap” initiative, which backs projects developing and deploying industrial technologies with zero, low or negative greenhouse gas emissions, the Commission said.

The package also includes funding to improve energy efficiency in multi-dwelling buildings through renovations designed to cut energy demand.

The final request also covers support for additional enrolment in higher education, including extra study places at universities and other institutions, particularly in courses linked to occupations facing shortages.

The Commission has sent its preliminary assessment to the Council’s Economic and Financial Committee, which has four weeks to give its opinion.

Payment can follow after that opinion and a formal payment decision adopted by the Commission.

EU member states must implement all remaining milestones and targets by 31 August 2026 and submit their last payment requests by the end of September 2026, with the facility due to close at the end of 2026.