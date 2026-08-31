EU pandemic recovery enters final stretch as clock ticking on payments

Credit: Unsplash

EU countries have reached the final deadline to implement the reforms and investments they committed to under the Recovery and Resilience Facility.

The Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) is the main funding tool within NextGenerationEU, the EU’s post-pandemic recovery programme, the European Commission noted in a statement on Monday.

It said the scheme was set up as a common response to the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic impact of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Member States have until 30 September 2026 to submit their final payment requests under the RRF, along with supporting evidence, while the Commission will complete all payments by 31 December 2026.

Ursula von der Leyen said NextGenerationEU “helped protect our citizens and economies” and “accelerated the clean and digital transitions, cutting Europe’s reliance on imported energy.”

Sweden’s final payment request was approved on the same day after the country completed 100% of the investments and reforms linked to its national recovery plan, the Commission said, following Denmark shortly beforehand.

Billions paid out, with more due by end of 2026

A total of €440 billion has been disbursed so far, with up to a further €133 billion to be paid by the end of 2026, the Commission said.

From tomorrow, actions taken by Member States cannot be considered in the Commission’s assessment of payment requests — including for payments already suspended — and no further amendments to national recovery and resilience plans can be adopted.

The RRF has up to €573 billion available in grants and loans, with payments made on a performance basis — meaning money is paid out only after agreed reforms and investments are implemented.