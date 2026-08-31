EU survey probes competitiveness crisis in Europe's ocean observation sector

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A new European Commission-commissioned study on the competitiveness of the EU’s sustainable blue economy is seeking responses from companies and organisations working with ocean observation technologies by 15 September.

The research is looking at how the EU sustainable blue economy is structured, how it is performing and what challenges it faces compared with international competitors, the European Commission informed on Monday.

The study focuses on ocean observation technologies — tools and systems used to monitor the ocean, such as sensors, instruments and data services — and is being carried out by consultancy Cogea srl on behalf of the European Commission.

Responses will be used to inform future EU policies, funding programmes and support measures linked to the European ocean observation sector.

Survey open to ocean observation sector

The survey is expected to take between 10 and 20 minutes to complete, according to the statement.

Participants will receive a summary of aggregated findings from the study.

Respondents may also be considered for case studies featuring relevant companies in the European ocean observation sector, if they give consent.

The survey is open to companies and organisations that develop, supply or work with ocean observation technologies, with responses requested by 15 September.