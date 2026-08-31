€100m EU loan to Swedish firm boosts research into cutting-edge cancer treatments

Credit: EIB

The European Investment Bank is lending up to €100 million to Stockholm-based medical technology company Elekta AB to fund research into new treatments for cancer and neurological diseases.

The loan will support Elekta’s research and development in radiotherapy, radiosurgery, brachytherapy and the software used to plan and deliver these treatments, the EIB announced on Monday.

Elekta develops technologies to treat conditions including brain tumours, breast cancer, kidney cancer, lung cancer, pancreatic cancer and prostate cancer, as well as essential tremor.

The company’s radiotherapy treatments are used for more than 2 million patients worldwide each year.

Elekta sells its products in more than 120 countries, operates in around 40 nations and has about 4,000 employees.

It plans to invest around €200 million in its research programme between 2026 and 2029, with most work taking place in Sweden and the Netherlands.

EIB Vice-President Karl Nehammer stated that the financing would support the next generation of cancer and neurological treatments.

Research focus and timeline

Elekta’s programme includes new radiotherapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy systems, along with software for treatment planning, workflow automation and precision delivery, the EIB said.

Radiotherapy uses targeted radiation to treat disease, while brachytherapy delivers radiation from a source placed inside or close to the treatment area.

The EIB loan can cover up to half of Elekta’s planned research investment over 2026 to 2029.

Elekta Chief Financial Officer Klara Eiritz said the funding would provide flexibility to support the company’s long-term strategy and continued investment in innovation.