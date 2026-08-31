Six detained in Poland over EU flood relief misuse linked to dry premises

Credit: EPPO

Six people have been detained in Poland as part of an investigation into suspected fraud involving about €900,000 in flood compensation paid to companies.

The investigation concerns claims submitted by representatives of three companies between December 2024 and November 2025 for losses linked to floods that hit south-western Poland in September 2024, according to the European Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The claims may have been fraudulent because the floods did not reach the companies’ premises.

At least €900,000 (around 4.5 million zloty) was paid out in the form of loans by the Karkonoska Regional Development Agency S.A. (KARR), a regional agency that manages EU-funded programmes and supports small and medium-sized businesses and entrepreneurs.

The suspects include representatives of the companies under investigation and a former senior KARR official, who were charged with subsidy fraud and using false statements to obtain the loans.

Searches were carried out at the suspects’ homes and company headquarters, as well as at the home of an expert who estimated the alleged damage, and documents and IT devices were seized.

Court requested to remand three suspects in custody

After interviews, a European Delegated Prosecutor asked the Katowice-East District Court to place three suspects — all company representatives — in pre-trial detention, the European Public Prosecutor’s Office said.

The remaining three suspects were released under police supervision and required to provide a financial guarantee.

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office noted it opened the investigation in August 2026 following a report from the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau in Wrocław, which is carrying out investigative measures.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in Polish courts.