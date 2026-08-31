Erasmus+ project faces Paris indictment over fraud and misused €240,000 grant

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Two people based in Germany and Switzerland have been indicted in Paris over alleged fraud involving €240,000 in the EU's Erasmus+ education funding.

The case relates to a children’s literacy project run by a French non-profit organisation headed by the two suspects, which received €240,000 under the Erasmus+ programme between 2016 and 2019, the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) announced on Friday.

The grant was awarded by the French Erasmus+ agency.

Investigators believe the non-profit was used to obtain EU funding without meeting the conditions of the grant agreement, including alleged failures to have the operational capacity required to deliver the project.

One of the suspects is also accused of submitting falsified supporting documents to the French Erasmus+ agency.

Claims of undelivered activities and money laundering

The investigation found the educational activities funded under the project were not carried out as required under the grant agreement, the EPPO said.

Evidence gathered indicates part of the EU funding was misappropriated and that one of the suspects later laundered part of the proceeds.

The indictment was filed before the Paris Criminal Court and the investigation was supported by the French Anti-Fraud Office (ONAF).

If convicted, the defendants face up to seven years in prison and fines of up to €750,000.

All those concerned are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in the French courts, the EPPO added.