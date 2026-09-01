EU States fail to commit to new Patriot missiles for Kyiv

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas.© EU

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas urged Member States on Tuesday to urgently strengthen Ukraine’s air defences at an informal meeting of European defence ministers in Ireland.

However, no concrete pledges were made.

Kallas said air defence remained the bloc’s top priority, but acknowledged there was a widespread shortage of interceptor missiles. She called on Member States to review their stockpiles again, and suggested that Patriot missiles nearing the end of their shelf life should be sent or sold to Ukraine.

No firm commitments emerged from the talks in Wicklow, however.

“There have been calls and discussions, and they will continue, but unfortunately no concrete success was achieved today,” Kallas said after the meeting.

According to diplomatic sources, attention is focused in particular on countries such as Greece and Spain.

Russia has sharply stepped up its air attacks on Ukraine this summer. Ukrainian media reported that at least 19 people were killed in overnight strikes on Kyiv and the surrounding region from Monday to Tuesday.

With winter approaching, there are also fears that Moscow will once again target Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Kallas said Member States were also examining whether weapons orders could be reprioritised. “Every interceptor missile we deliver to Ukraine prevents a Russian missile from hitting a Ukrainian school, home or hospital,” she said. “And every form of support for Ukraine strengthens Europe’s security.”