NATO urges EU defence ministers to bolster air defence support for Ukraine

Credit: NATO

NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska has concluded a two-day visit to Ireland after joining an informal meeting of EU defence ministers in Dublin.

Shekerinska took part in talks held under the European Union’s Foreign Affairs Council format with EU Defence Ministers, NATO informed on Wednesday.

She told ministers that NATO and the EU share support for Ukraine and described their relationship as a strategic partnership.

Russia has shown no willingness to end its war against Ukraine and carried out repeated attacks during the summer on Ukrainian cities and civilians, she said.

She called for sustained pressure on Russia and increased support for Ukraine, with a focus on air defence, saying “every interceptor makes a difference and saves lives.”

Focus on air defence supplies

The United States is providing air defence support, including interceptors, through NATO’s Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) — a system used to identify and prioritise Ukraine’s most urgent military needs — NATO said.

Shekerinska urged ministers to make further contributions to the programme and to review their own national stockpiles for additional supply.

She also spoke on Monday at an event hosted by the Institute of International and European Affairs in Dublin.