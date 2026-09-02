EU agrees 2-year tariff suspension for Armenia amid conditional trade liberalisation

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EU member states have backed a two-year package of temporary trade measures that would suspend import duties on a wide range of goods from Armenia.

The agreement would liberalise about 80% of Armenian exports to the EU under a preferential arrangement that includes safeguard measures allowing action if imports harm EU producers, the Council of the EU announced on Wednesday.

The Council endorsed the European Commission’s proposal without changes, clearing the way for the regulation to be adopted once the European Parliament also signs off.

The measures include a temporary suspension of import duties for a broad range of Armenian products, including some agricultural goods that are normally limited by tariff-rate quotas — a system that allows a set volume to be imported at a lower tariff before higher duties apply.

They would apply for two years from the date the regulation enters into force and would cover almost 99% of Armenia’s exports of fresh fruit, vegetables and plants to Russia, as well as more than 91% of beverages and spirits.

Conditions and timeline

The preferential access would be conditional on Armenia meeting rules of origin requirements, co-operating with the EU on customs administration, refraining from introducing new restrictions on EU imports, and respecting key elements of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, including democratic principles, the rule of law and human rights, the Council said.

Europe was “create new opportunities and stand with our partners,” Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Helen McEntee said in the statement released by the Council.

The European Parliament is expected to adopt its position without amendments during its September plenary session, after which the Council would formally approve the text and the regulation would enter into force the day after publication in the EU’s Official Journal.