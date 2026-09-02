EU launches alliance to tackle maritime sector challenges, boost competitiveness

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The European Commission has launched a new EU Industrial Maritime Value Chains Alliance and opened applications for organisations to join.

The alliance brings together maritime manufacturers, shipowners and other users of maritime products and services, as well as EU member states and their regions, investors and social partners, the Commission announced on Wednesday.

A call for applications was published on the Commission’s website, with the first cut-off deadline set for 16 October 2026. The Commission said the call will remain continuously open.

The move follows the adoption of the European Industrial Maritime Strategy.

Who can join and what it will do

Participants must meet eligibility criteria and commit to the alliance’s objectives, the Commission said.

It added that the alliance is intended to support business cases to scale up production and deployment in maritime market segments and technologies linked to the EU manufacturing base, and to address needs across shipping, ports and other parts of the maritime sector.

It is also expected to support investment and collaboration on joint action and projects, while addressing market, trade and competitiveness challenges.