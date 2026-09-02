EU clears chemicals sector deal in simplified merger probe

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The European Commission has cleared Mutares SE & Co. KGaA’s acquisition of sole control of Synthomer a.s., under the EU Merger Regulation.

The deal involves the purchase of the Czech company by the German firm, the Commission said in a release on Wednesday.

The transaction relates primarily to the chemicals sector.

The Commission said it concluded the acquisition would not raise competition concerns because the companies are not active in the same markets or in vertically related markets — meaning one company does not supply goods or services that the other uses as an input.

Reviewed under a simplified procedure

The case was examined under the simplified merger review procedure.

Further details are published on the Commission’s competition website and in its public case register under case number M.12517.