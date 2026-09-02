EU clears merger of UK equity firm and French construction company

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The European Commission has cleared Charterhouse Capital Partners’ acquisition of sole control of French company Batibig 3 SAS under the EU Merger Regulation.

The deal involves Charterhouse, a UK-based private equity firm, taking control of Batibig, which operates in electrical and construction installations and maintenance, the Commission informed on Wednesday.

It said it found the transaction would not raise competition concerns because the companies would have a limited market position after the acquisition.

Where to find the case details

The case was assessed using the simplified merger review procedure, a faster process used for mergers that are unlikely to affect competition.

Further information is available in the Commission’s public case register under case number M.12563.